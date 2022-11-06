GBBO's Syabira Didn't Celebrate Her Win, And Twitter Is Gushing

If you ask David Schwimmer of "Friends" fame, one of the great things about "The Great British Baking Off" is the camaraderie among the contestants. According to Hello! magazine, David Schwimmer told Radio Times, "I love it. There's such a good spirit on that show. It's competitive, but everyone's so lovely with each other."

According to the show's Season 14 application form, during the course of 10 weeks, the contestants on GBBO can spend as many as 21 days filming together. They aim to achieve the status of Star Baker each week and to win in the end. And while there's no prize besides a trophy and the title, it's enough to propel careers. However, that's not the only life-changing aspect of the bakers' time together. They're bound to form friendships, and that can mean feeling bad when someone a contestant has grown close to gets sent home. Season 13 contestant Syabira knows this from experience.

When Syabira received the title of Star Baker a third time in three weeks, she said, "I'm sorry I feel so confused. I don't know if I want to be happy or cry," per Express. While she was happy that she won, the fact that her friend Maxy was sent home put a damper on the situation. Her reaction made quite an impression on Twitter users.