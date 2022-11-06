Baked By Melissa Wants You To Garnish Your Blue Moon Beer With Pies

Do you remember the restaurant Reddit roasted for serving an entire chicken with a knife sticking out of it as a garnish for a Bloody Mary? If you do, then you know that businesses can get pretty creative with drink decorations. Once in a blue moon, a beer might come with an unusual garnish, too. But in this case, it shouldn't involve a knife unless someone wants to slice a small dessert.

Anyone familiar with the Blue Moon beer brand probably knows that oranges are a pretty big part of the drinking experience it offers. According to the company's website, orange peels and coriander are baked into the formula of its Belgian-style wheat ale. Additionally, the drink is often adorned with an orange slice as a garnish. But Blue Moon is bucking tradition in a collab with Baked by Melissa, according to a press release shared with Mashed.

Baked by Melissa makes cupcakes in assorted flavors as well as macarons. While an orange-flavored cupcake might make sense as a beer garnish, the collab went in a more surprising direction. Instead of a mini cake, Baked by Melissa thinks you should garnish Blue Moon with little pies.