Reddit Is Hilariously Roasting How This Restaurant Serves Chicken

Restaurants are always trying out new dishes and ways to serve food, but sometimes, their ideas might not always be what the customer expected. Reddit thinks that some trendy restaurants are overdoing it, and there's an entire subreddit called r/WeWantPlates dedicated to poking fun at restaurants that serve their food in unconventional ways. One example is a post about a full English breakfast that's served on a shovel. Another Reddior shared an image of their "bread served inside roadkill." Recently, users have taken to roasting a restaurant's decision to put a whole roast chicken on top of a Bloody Mary.

If an entire cooked chicken on a cocktail wasn't enough, the Reddit post shows a few side dishes surrounding the poultry-topped pitcher containing the drink, and it looks like there are skewers on the chicken that have bacon, cheese, and olives. Plus, an enormous knife has been stuck in the bird. As one user remarked, "Unstable mess with a knife sticking out. Good idea."

Some commenters weren't sure how to approach eating such an order. One of them wondered, "How do you order and share this without things getting gloopy and wet?" A different Redditor asked, "Is that a drink? A soup? Or a meal?"