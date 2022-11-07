Why Yia Vang Knew He Wasn't Going To Win Iron Chef - Exclusive

Yia Vang went into "Iron Chef: Search For An Iron Legend" knowing he probably wasn't going to walk away victorious. It's not that Vang didn't want to win. The Union Hmong Kitchen founder probably would have been beside himself. Walking into the stadium was electrifying.

"If you would've told 14, 15-year-old Yia that one day, years later, you're going to be here doing this, he wouldn't believe you," Vang reflected in a recent, exclusive interview with Mashed. "You know how those little kids are always like, 'One day I'm going to grow up and play football, be in the NFL and then I'll go to the Super Bowl'? That's the feeling I got when I walked in." The James Beard-nominated chef had made it.

It's not that Vang thought his opponent was too good to beat, either — although to say that he has a healthy respect for Gabriela Camara would be an understatement. "They didn't tell us [about Camara] that until the day we were in the Green Room ... and I was like, "Wait, hold on," Vang recounted. 'I just watched her on Netflix 'Chef's Table.' I just watched her on 'Master Class?' No. Stop.' Frankly, I was freaking out. TIME named her in the 100 most influential people in the world, and I'm like, 'What?'"

It's that Vang saw going on "Iron Chef" as an opportunity to do something else — something much more important than winning or losing.