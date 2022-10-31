Yia Vang Takes Us Back To His Hmong Roots With Feral - Exclusive Interview

Cooking animals that aren't on everyone's "approved animal list" is nothing that's new to you ... Which animal on "Feral" pleasantly surprised you the most?

Iguanas ... When this show was first presented to me, the first thing I said to the executive producer Patrick McMahill was, "Dude, this show is so Hmong, it's not even funny." We're going to go into the wild, we're going to go into the woods, the jungle, into these waters, these streams, and we're going to find creatures, and we're going to hunt them down, harvest them, and then we're going to cook them over fire. I'm like, "This is what Hmong people do."

I told my dad, "Hey Dad, we're going to hunt iguanas," and I showed him. He was like, "Oh yeah, as a boy, that's what we hunted in the jungles of Laos" ... He proceeds to tell me how they made it [around] 50 years ago, when they were little boys growing up in the hills of Laos ... We used the exact same recipe when we were cooking it ... We were in Florida doing the iguanas, but there was this really special moment as I was cooking ... where I'm like, "Man, this is such a great connection with my father."

After the war, Dad didn't talk much about his childhood ... By the time he was 13, he started fighting for the Americans in the Vietnam War, in Northern Laos. He didn't have a childhood growing up. He didn't play t-ball. He didn't talk about going fishing with his dad, how every American kid has that. In this one moment, when I'm cooking iguana, in Florida, and I connect with him, it's like, "This is part of dad's childhood, and I get to be a part of it."

I went home, and I showed him the episode, and I showed him the pictures, and he sat there, and he giggled and laughed, and said, "That's like a Tuesday for us growing up as a boy." It was the first time I really heard him talk about growing up as a boy, these happy memories. It wasn't "We were in war. Yes, my friend died. Yes, my cousin died. Yes, I had to do this, we had to do that. Yes, it was refugee camp." It wasn't about any of that. It was about a boy who went out with his other friends, and they were shooting iguanas.