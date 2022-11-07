Food Trucks Are Rolling Out Free Food At Voting Polls In Four Swing States

November 8 marks the midterm elections in the U.S., making it a big day for democracy as Americans exercise their right to vote. If early poll numbers in this election tell us anything, it's that many Americans are voting, and lines might be long. Per U.S. News & World Report, the data indicates that turnout records could be shattered. According to ABC 11, one Raleigh, North Carolina resident said he waited 45 minutes to cast his ballot, and in Wake County, some voters stood in line for an hour or more.

We bet that if someone is standing in a line this long, chances are that they might get a bit hungry. Will they end up craving a hot dog and considering potential stellar toppings? What about some French fries or perhaps even a taco? That's where Vote.org comes in. Vote.org, which People calls a "nonpartisan voter engagement organization," is planning to send food trucks to polling places in key swing states that are expecting long lines, including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, to serve voters some free grub.