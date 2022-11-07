Martha Stewart Knows What You Need On Your Hot Or Cold Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches

Veteran cookbook author, TV host, and Snoop Dog sidekick Martha Stewart has every little detail of Thanksgiving nailed down – no surprise there. For starters, MarthaStewart.com recommends make-ahead appetizers, like buttery spiced nuts, cheesy twists made with puff pastry, and deviled eggs. Speaking with Food & Wine, Stewart revealed that for sides this year, she will bring to the table her mother's mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing with chestnuts, cranberry sauce, creamed spinach, and sweet potato casserole – hold the marshmallows.

Bird is the word when it comes to the Thanksgiving feast, and Stewart has shared multiple ways to prepare turkey over the years. Her Perfectly Moist and Tender Turkey recipe has just four ingredients beyond an 18-pound turkey and is cooked atop something surprising: a loaf of buttered ciabatta bread (per the Martha Stewart website). Another recipe on Stewart's site calls for the turkey to bathe in a salty brine for 24 hours before roasting. She told Food & Wine her feast this year will star turkey prepared three distinct ways: fried, spatchcocked, and covered with cheesecloth and roasted.

The Thanksgiving meal is a lot of work, to be sure, but like lots of folks, Stewart has her eyes on a prize the next day (or maybe even a few hours after the dishes are cleared): a turkey sandwich made from the leftovers.