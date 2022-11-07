Nigella Lawson Shares Fond Memories Of Working With Anthony Bourdain Ahead Of Her Book Tour

If you've paid attention to the food world at all, then you probably remember television star, author, and culinary personality Anthony Bourdain. His death hit a lot of people very hard, and fans and celebrity chefs alike reacted with shock and sorrow. But people also didn't want the world to forget all of the wonderful things about Bourdain, like the great poetic moments on his shows. Chefs José Andrés and Éric Ripert even celebrated Bourdain's memory by creating Bourdain Day, observed every year on June 25, per Today.

Though he was probably most well known for his shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," Bourdain also occasionally judged food competition shows like "Top Chef" and went on to co-star with Nigella Lawson as a judge on the ABC cooking competition show "The Taste" for three seasons, according to Canton Rep. Lawson is currently on tour promoting her cookbook "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories." In an interview, she shared that after nearly a decade, she still has fond memories of getting to work with Bourdain.

