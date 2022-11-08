Chef Andy Murray Shares Family Secrets And His Brother Bill's Favorite Dish - Exclusive Interview

This book is full of so many memories and stories that your whole family pitched in on from growing up, but what is your favorite food memory?

It was the first time I ate caviar – actually, both times: ... The first time I had bad caviar and the first time I had great caviar. The first time I had bad caviar, it was when the Pump Room was in Chicago, and I was 21 years old and I had met a friend there for drinks. I remember Bobby Douglas, who was a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, was a partner in the Pump Room at the time. They had this happy hour bar spread and on it was caviar, and I had never had it. I said, "Wow, let's try this." I was like Tom Hanks in "Big." I went, "Ehh, this is awful."

When I was working at Mortimer's, that was a real [high] society crowd. It was Jackie Onassis, and it was Brooke Aster, it was the King of Spain, it was Princess Margaret. It was all these people, and they only ate really good food. The owner of the restaurant had to deal with the caviar place in New York, and he used to get a bargain on it. The rich, that's how they keep their money, because they knew a bargain.

We would serve that on a pretty regular basis for parties. Whatever was left over, the kitchen [would eat] ... all of a sudden, I was putting [caviar] on potatoes, and suddenly going, "Oh my God, this is great." I started eating it with my fingers. You get that Osetra Caviar and it's a whole different animal.

All of the recipes, as you said, in this book are meaningful to you and your family in one way or another. Is there any particular recipe in the book that brings back a fond family memory?

They're a lot of family memories. They're all together ... we sat around the dinner table five nights out of the week. All of us, all 11 people in the family.

The pork roast was a big deal because that was my father's favorite meal. My mom made it, and it was a once a month thing that we did. My dad was a serious meat case. We didn't eat fish in our house. We were from the Midwest, and growing up, we really didn't have access to great fish. It was all pretty much frozen at that time. When my mother did cook it, you smelled it for two to three days. My dad would stand at the end of the table and he would carve, and he would [serve] each plate for each person and pass it down. Nobody touched a thing until my mother sat down. The pork roast is my favorite thing to eat in [the book] and it's really good.