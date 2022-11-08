Aldi's Thanksgiving Ravioli Return To Shelves For Yet Another Year

If there is one ingredient that everyone agrees can make any dish really sing, it's pasta. Vodka? Good. Penne alla vodka? Better. A meatball is just a meatball, but add some spaghetti and suddenly you're on top of Old Smokey. And if you thought your ham and cheese sandwich was good, what would you say to tortellini filled with prosciutto and ricotta? Probably "si, per favore," right?

Well, while you've been over here playing bush league baseball, Aldi has been swinging for the fences in the major league for years now. The grocery store chain must have recognized long ago the only thing missing from a traditional Thanksgiving dinner was pasta, because Aldi's Italian food brand, Priano, has taken the Super Bowl of meals and packed it all into a little square that's shaped like a postage stamp. Re-introducing fan-favorite turkey cranberry ravioli, a pasta that Priano markets as "Thanksgiving in a bite," according to this picture from Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds. The Aldi fan account is delighted to report that the official pasta of America's feast day is back, and can be found on the AldiFinds shelves for just $3.39 a pack ... at least, at that particular Aldi location. Put a pot of water on the boil and grab a fork – it's about time Thanksgiving dinner was shrunk down to a manageable size.