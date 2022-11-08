Twitter Followed One Man's 40 Day Rotisserie Chicken Journey

Self-imposed food challenges aren't as unusual as one might expect. As a matter of fact, one such event was filmed and released as a documentary called "Super Size Me" in 2004. For those unfamiliar with the film, it follows Morgan Spurlock as he consumes food solely from the McDonald's menu three times a day. He wasn't fulfilling a bet or being challenged from an outside source; he conducted the experiment by his own accord to learn the effects of fast food on the body. Spoiler alert: They weren't positive. (Neither was the heavy drinking Spurlock was reportedly also doing at the time.)

The world of the food challenge doesn't stop with documentaries and social media entertainment. The Major League Eating Team is a group of professional eaters who travel around America to take place in such challenges, including The U.S. National Buffalo Wing Eating Contest in New York, The 2022 Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship in Alabama, and, of course, The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, also in New York.

This Philadelphia man wasn't a professional, nor was he conducting a world-famous experiment. Instead, he did it for the satisfaction of reaching his own goal: to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days (via Delish).