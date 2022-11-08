2 Offbeat Ingredients That Make Duff Goldman's Favorite Cookies Unique

Duff Goldman may be known as a cake guy, but these days, he's proving that he's got a lot more range than just that. Though Goldman got his start on "Ace of Cakes," which followed the adventures of himself and his crew at his bakery Charm City Cakes, his newest television vehicle "Ace of Taste" shows just how broad the chef's skills in the kitchen really are. But while he does share savory recipes these days, he does still have an affinity for sweets.

Maybe it's just from trying so many versions of this sweet treat as a judge and host of "Kids Baking Championship," but it turns out that these days, Goldman is something of a cookie expert. He's shared some cookie advice in the past, like when he said that perfect cookies should look like they're wrinkled on top when they're done baking. Now, he's shared another exciting cookie tip. This time, the chef has revealed two unique spices that can help up the ante on your holiday cookie game this year, and unless you're from the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania area, chances are you'll find their inclusion pretty surprising.