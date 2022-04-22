Duff Goldman On Ace Of Taste, Savory Recipes, And His Community - Exclusive Interview

What was the inspiration behind Ace of Taste?

I'm a new dad, and I feel like I've definitely evolved, especially during the pandemic. My wife and I were here at home and I felt myself running our kitchen like I do a professional kitchen. It was really interesting for me to see how to organize a place because I've got a baby to keep fed, myself to keep fed, my wife to keep fed. I've got to run a pantry. I've got a whole thing.

Plus, I do all of these events all the time, so I have a full pastry kitchen in my house. I was really running this place like a kitchen. I wanted to share it with everybody, like, "Hey, here's how I cook for my family. Here's how we do it." We're able to have good food that's nutritious and wonderful and economical. It's cool.

What can viewers expect from the show?

Good stuff, man. Every year when I go film the "Baking Championship" shows, like when you see the "Kids Baking Championship," "Holiday," all those shows, there's a whole kitchen behind the scenes where everybody's doing all this work and there's all these culinary producers that work in there.

Every year, I try to do a couple of huge batches of my chili. It's a thing. Everybody gets excited like, "Oh, Duff's making his chili," because it's really good. I make really good chill. That's one of the episodes.

We had the local fire department, the Topanga Fire Department, come up and I made them a firehouse dinner. I made them chili, and I made them cornbread, and I made them a cobbler. It's more like the regular food that I make as opposed to a big cake with lasers coming out of it, you know?

More attainable for that kind of home cook.

Totally. I break down chili and it's not hard at all. You can make really good chili at home.