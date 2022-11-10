Yia Vang's Leftover Turkey Habits Are So Relatable - Exclusive

If you think you've got a big Thanksgiving guest list, let this be a lesson in perspective. Chef Yia Vang's Thanksgiving plans are almost guaranteed to be bigger than yours — like, rent out a community center bigger. If you've got that many people showing up to a party, you're likely to have equally as many egos vying over its star dish: the turkey.

"[My] uncles always think that they have the perfect recipe to make the most moist Turkey, every year," Vang dished to Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Now my cousins, who are my age and mid-30s, they're all like, 'Maybe we can start doing the turkey.'" The chef, though, doesn't get caught up in the hacks.

You won't catch Vang trying to deep-fry a turkey, roast it on the car engine — or whatever the kids are doing these days. "I love to keep it real simple. I tell people, 'Roasting a turkey is roasting a really big chicken.' It takes time, you have to break it down," Vang explained. "The best thing is that I always spatchcock the turkey because that's the only way to get the whole turkey to be roasted evenly. The Norman Rockwell photo of that turkey, that big picture that is so iconic. I'm like, 'That doesn't work in real life. It's fake.'" Just as he's a turkey cooking purist, the Union Hmong Kitchen founder is a turkey leftover purist, too.