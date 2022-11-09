Trader Joe's Fans Are Salivating Over Its New Horseradish Cheddar Cheese

Trader Joe's is a great place to buy cheese. While its Ash Rind Brie has been named one of the Trader Joe's Foods that you need to try before you die, this soft-ripened beauty is far from the only winning cheese to be found at the grocery retailer. Its cheese section is simply stocked full of winners. Some of the literal winners. TJ's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese won the 13th Annual Customer Choice Awards in Best Cheese category. Runners up included nummy options like the English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions, seasonal Baked Lemon Ricotta, Syrah Soaked Toscano, and classic Triple Crème Brie.

Due to the grocery chain's rigorous selection process, only the best of the best make the cut so you can trust that a TJ's cheese. Trader Joe's business model involves making deals with suppliers to sell their products under the store's name, and while TJ's is super careful about who it courts, not even all of those survive. Only products that please customers stay in its stores, and a new horseradish cheddar is exciting shoppers.