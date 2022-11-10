Coffee Mate Will Give You $5,000 To Miss The Thanksgiving 5K Run

For most people, Thanksgiving serves as a time to gather, eat a lavish meal, and practice gratitude. However, it's also the most popular day of the year to lace up that pair of running shoes and hit the pavement, according to Men's Journal, which reported on data from fitness app Strava. Before gathering around the Thanksgiving table, many running enthusiasts and novices alike will first gather at the starting line of Turkey Trots, a tradition that dates back to 1896, Women's Running reported.

Motivations for exercising on this holiday that's centered around indulgence range from wanting to work up an appetite for the feast, to the calling to support the various charities that Turkey Trots often benefit. Women's Running claims that the first-ever Turkey Trot, in fact, was created to support and fund resources for the YMCA.

This year, a particular coffee bar staple is urging holiday celebrants to skip the run and enjoy a leisurely morning instead.