TikTok's Hot Cheeto Tomb Preserves The Snack For Future Generations

As documented in his viral TikTok, user Sunday Nobody built the 3000-pound sarcophagus from scratch using concrete. He dyed it black and listed out the ingredients in the headstone in gold-leafed text. He cast the packet of Cheetos in resin and suspended it in the tomb using wires. The project took four weeks to finish.

"Historical artifact buried below. Do not open for 10,000 years. Year buried 2022," the grave plot reads. Sunday Nobody wasn't paid by the snack brand to build the tomb, but he thinks it was the best thing he could've spent his money on. "I don't want clothes or a car or any of that stuff," he said of spending $1200 on the project, a sum he had saved over two years from his animator job.

TikTokers had all sorts of reactions to the creator's project. "They'll either think we worshipped hot Cheetos or that they destroyed us all. Either way, they'll be correct," user @kat.aliseee predicted. User @carsonbreezy wrote, "This might be the best way to describe our generation." Author John Green also chimed in and wrote, "Bit commitment level: [100]."

The creator loves to do fun art projects that are non-commercial. "I'd rather sell myself to my job rather than sell my art to people," he told Insider. This is the same person who went viral after he painted 386 dancing bears in a tunnel. He also made a 21st century religious manuscript, a robot-written script of the movie Shrek.