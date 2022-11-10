Gordon Ramsay's New Year's Eve Menu Is Over $400 Without The Wine

We're all familiar with Gordon Ramsay, so it should come as little surprise that his restaurants — particularly the one in London — are difficult to get into. London's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay holds three Michelin Stars, and boasts a waiting list rivaled only by a few others. According to Fine Dining Lovers, the average wait time to get a reservation is anywhere from two to three months.

Moreover, if you're lucky enough to get a reservation, you'd better be ready to drop some serious money. Per Restaurant Gordon Ramsay's website, an a la carte dinner costs about $180, a Menu Prestige dinner costs about $215, and a carte blanche dinner costs about $256. And yes, those prices are per person.

However, those prices are nothing compared to the restaurant's upcoming New Year's Eve dinner. While some of us will be putting together a budget-friendly New Year's Eve charcuterie board, diners at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay will be experiencing an exquisite meal.