Burger King's Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich Is Getting An Italian Makeover

When it comes to fashion, it's fairly common knowledge that some of the best clothing, shoes, and accessories come from Italy. The boot-shaped country is home to some of the most famous luxury designers, including Versace, Gucci, and Prada (via Think In Italian), not to mention that it also hosts the prestigious Milan Fashion Week twice a year — and we're sure some of you would happily trade their clothes for apparel with the words "Made In Italy" on the tag.

Unfortunately, hopping on a plane to Italy for a closet refresh may not be an attainable goal for a majority of us. But if dressing head-to-toe in the finest Italian leather is your dream, you may be happy — or envious — after hearing about the latest news from Burger King. According to Chew Boom, the chain's Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich will soon be living out the dreams of fashionistas everywhere, as the sandwich is set to undergo an Italian makeover of its own.