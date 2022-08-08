Burger King Finally Launched Its Line Of Chicken Sandwiches

Last year, the launch of Burger King's Ch'King sandwich was big news. At the time, the fast food chain explained it had spent two years "perfecting" the new item, and even made the bold statement that the hand-breaded sandwich "might be as good as the Whopper" in a press release. Whether or not the Ch'King was as good as the Whopper is up for debate, but it certainly didn't have the same staying power.

It turns out that the Ch'King sandwiches are already being replaced with a new line of chicken sandwiches, according to Chew Boom. This information might not come as a surprise to some Burger King fans who reside in New York or Virginia. In both states, Burger King tested out the new offerings back in May. Now the rest of the country will be able to get it on the taste test. Chew Boom reports that the chain is ready to roll out new chicken sandwiches this month, and customers nationwide will have the opportunity to try the new lineup.