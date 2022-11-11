Trader Joe's Fans Have Some Serious Issues With Its Hot Cocoa Polar Bear

With the Washington Post reporting that much of the East Coast and Southern portions of the U.S. have been experiencing unusually warm temperatures during the first two weeks of November, some Mashed readers may find it ridiculous to be sipping on anything other than iced beverages right now. However, according to The Weather Channel, it won't be long before the weather in these areas start catching up with that of the rest of the country and begins showings actual signs that winter is on its way, giving everybody the opportunity to start guzzling down their favorite warm beverages without working up a sweat.

Considering the love affair that Americans have with icy drinks, which the New York Times reports make up more than 60% of Starbucks' quarterly sales, we understand how hard it can be to break up with your iced coffee for the next few months. Fortunately, the return of jacket weather also happens to coincide with the grand return of holiday drinks like Peppermint Mochas to coffee shops. Additionally, several grocery stores are offering festive beverage options as well, including Trader Joe's, where a brand new take on the hot chocolate bomb trend has been turning heads.

Spotted this week by Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, hot cocoa polar bears are the latest way TJ's shoppers can enjoy the beverage that a majority of Mashed readers said was their favorite holiday drink. But as adorable as the little guy is, some shoppers have serious issues with the treat.