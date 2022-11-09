Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Peoples' Favorite Drink To Enjoy During The Holidays

Cheers to the upcoming holiday season — literally. Festive drinks are a staple at Christmas parties, Hallmark movie-watching evenings, and family gatherings this time of year. Whether it's a cup of hot cocoa, a glass of champagne, or a cup of homemade eggnog, a holiday-themed beverage just gets you that much more into the spirit of things. A YouGov survey found that the most beloved holiday drinks in order of popularity include hot chocolate, eggnog, apple cider, peppermint-flavored coffee, and mulled wine. Some are warm — perfect for cozying up on a snowy evening — while some are cold, which is a nice refreshing way to end a big feast.

If you're planning a holiday soiree or simply want some inspiration to kick off the season a little early, Mashed polled 582 people across the country to find out the best holiday drink in the United States. While everyone has their own personal preferences for seasonal sips, there was one beverage that nearly half of the respondents chose as their favorite. Spoiler: It's not alcoholic.