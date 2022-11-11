A Couple Makes Their Dreams Come True By Getting Married At Aldi

Weddings held in nontraditional places may not be something everybody understands, but really, it's not something for anyone to understand. The day of your marriage is for you and your spouse only, which means you get to choose what makes you happiest. Whether it's the restaurant the happy couple had their first date at or a buffet spot they always enjoy on vacation, more and more marriages are happening in spaces involving food.

To piggyback off that, Taco Bell actually hosts weddings at its Las Vegas location. This decision likely proves quite profitable, as according to Simply Eloped, around 300 people per day (or 10,000 each month) get married in the popular Nevada city. Along with an upstairs chapel, the Taco Bell wedding venue includes a private area for 15 guests, merchandise such as branded champagne flutes and a sauce packet garter, a 12-pack of tacos and Cinnabon Delights, and a "sauce packet bouquet." You can walk into this Taco Bell in Vegas, ask to get hitched, and apparently you'll be paired with an officiant "within as little as four hours."

It's not just fast food joints: This month, a couple was wed at their favorite grocery store, and as a treat, Aldi paid for the whole thing.