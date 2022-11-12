Starbucks' Unionization Battle Has Inspired A Role-Playing Tabletop Game

The scourge of the pandemic, while expensive, fatal, and crippling, has expedited the process in a decades-long (per Eater Chicago) battle for unionization among fast food and food delivery workers (Starbucks included), but not everybody is game.

The plight of these workers intensified during the lockdowns. The continuance of their trades, while the rest of the world retreated, emphasized their hardships. During this period, it was probably the heaviest that America has ever leaned on this part of the workforce, and it was at this moment the tide showed signs of changing. In April 2021, more than 2,000 delivery workers cycled from Time Square to Foley Square in New York under the worker empowerment umbrella called Los Deliveristas Unidos. This consortium of fast food workers further bolstered their impact by teaming up with New York heavyweight workers union 32BJ, per The City.

The mass action occurred at a fortuitous moment. Perhaps it was a time the world fully appreciated the value of the food (delivery) worker. Given that this level of organization allows more power to employees, it would be naïve to imagine that all the stakeholders are enthusiastic about it, mainly because of the question: What does this mean for employers?