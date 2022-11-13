Shake 'N Bake Is Saving 900,000 Pounds Of Plastic With New Reusable Containers

Shake 'N Bake has been adding a crunchy breadcrumb coating to foods like chicken and pork since before some of today's adults were even born. And it has been used in American kitchens the same for decades, at least if vintage advertisements tell us anything.

Who can forget the black-and-white little girl who exclaimed, "It's Shake 'N Bake and I helped!" (via YouTube) or Alice from "The Brady Bunch" heading to the butcher shop for four cut-up chickens and some Shake 'N Bake mix (via YouTube)? When 1997 rolled around, there was child star Taylor Momsen showing us how to roll and shake the plastic Shake 'N Bake bag and spewing cute taglines like "I shooked and Mom cooked," per New York Daily News.

While the years and famous faces changed, one thing remained the same: the use of plastic bags. Even if you wanted to make a Copycat Shake 'N Bake recipe for your pork chops or chicken, it might involve a plastic Ziploc bag. Now, the Kraft Heinz Company, which owns Shake 'N Bake, is debuting a new side of Shake 'N Bake that fits with the 21st century, one that is more environmentally friendly and looks toward a more sustainable future (via press release on Business Wire).