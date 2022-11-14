Hostess Holiday-Themed Treats Are Finally Back On The Shelves

There are so many things to look forward to this time of year. If decorating the Christmas tree, singing holiday tunes, and eye-balling that mountain of wrapped gifts isn't enough to fully warm the cockles of your heart, you can always anticipate the return of your favorite holiday foods. Mmm, holiday foods.

What are some of America's favorite holiday snacks? According to a Zippia study of the Google Trends for each state, it turns out that the preferred holiday dessert is cheesecake, with nine states ranking it supreme. General Mills examined which Christmas cookies received the most clicks in every state and determined that Betty Crocker's classic peanut butter blossoms rule the roost, with seven states giving them top honors. Not everyone, however, feels moved to whip up a classic New York Cheesecake or a batch of cookies in the colder months. What about those who instead prefer a pre-made sugary snack?

Well, Hostess has some fabulous news for the time-strapped sweet tooths in the crowd, as the brand has just released some delectable holiday-themed goodies to add some sweetness to the lives of non-bakers.