Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped Their Holiday Lineup

'Tis the season to be jolly, but that's just the first thing on the list. It's also the season to bundle up in cozy sweaters, sip on hot chocolate, and maybe even spend some time in the kitchen baking up a few delicious, festive treats. According to a 2015 survey conducted by Fleischmann's Yeast and Karo Syrup, cookies are one of the most popular seasonal confections, with a whopping 93% of Americans whipping up at least one round during the holidays, while 61% said they bake three batches or more.

Even for a seasoned baker, that can be a lot of cookie-making, especially when considering how many hours are already committed to the kitchen during the holiday season. If you're not careful, you might find yourself experiencing something that Eater calls "holiday baking burnout." The outlet suggests prepping as many of your ingredients ahead of time to avoid losing your mojo halfway through peak baking season, though there's also another method that can help keep your spirits bright: leaving some of the work to the professionals.

Whether you're gifting cookies to other people or just making them for yourself, there's absolutely no shame in purchasing treats around this time of year (or any time, for that matter). If it's seasonal flavors you're looking for, Insomnia Cookies has you covered, as the chain just released its holiday cookie lineup featuring several "Santa-approved" goodies.