Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped Their Holiday Lineup
'Tis the season to be jolly, but that's just the first thing on the list. It's also the season to bundle up in cozy sweaters, sip on hot chocolate, and maybe even spend some time in the kitchen baking up a few delicious, festive treats. According to a 2015 survey conducted by Fleischmann's Yeast and Karo Syrup, cookies are one of the most popular seasonal confections, with a whopping 93% of Americans whipping up at least one round during the holidays, while 61% said they bake three batches or more.
Even for a seasoned baker, that can be a lot of cookie-making, especially when considering how many hours are already committed to the kitchen during the holiday season. If you're not careful, you might find yourself experiencing something that Eater calls "holiday baking burnout." The outlet suggests prepping as many of your ingredients ahead of time to avoid losing your mojo halfway through peak baking season, though there's also another method that can help keep your spirits bright: leaving some of the work to the professionals.
Whether you're gifting cookies to other people or just making them for yourself, there's absolutely no shame in purchasing treats around this time of year (or any time, for that matter). If it's seasonal flavors you're looking for, Insomnia Cookies has you covered, as the chain just released its holiday cookie lineup featuring several "Santa-approved" goodies.
Insomnia Cookies' holiday lineup features 4 flavors
The holiday season is well underway, and Insomnia Cookies is hoping to make a few spirits bright with a lineup of limited-edition treats that Chew Boom reports will roll out on Tuesday, November 15. With these cookies being available for in-store pick-up, delivery, and nationwide shipping through January 1, Insomniacs will be able to give their stomachs the gift of four festive flavors, including the Classic Jinglebread, which was on last year's lineup and features a blend of ginger and molasses dough with a sprinkling of cinnamon. Also making a comeback this year is Red Velvet Cookies N Creme, which consists of red velvet dough packed with crushed sandwich cookies and vanilla chips.
Vegan Cinnamon Bun is a newcomer this year, described as a "cinnamon cookie packed with buttercream icing chips and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top." Finally, Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa is also making its debut and consists of a hot cocoa-flavored, chocolate chip-infused cookie with a chocolate sauce filling.
Insomniacs ordering locally can sample most of the holiday offerings with a Fa-La-La 4+4, a curated cookie pack that comes with two Jinglebreads, two Red Velvet Cookies N Creme, and four Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoas. Additionally, those who don't have a store nearby can order The Festive 4+6, which is available exclusively through nationwide shipping and comes with a trio of both classic cookie flavors and four Deluxe Hot Cocoas.
Insomnia Cookies has more than just holiday cookies
Cookies aren't all that you can unbox from Insomnia Cookies this year. According to Chew Boom, Insomniacs living near one of the late-night bakeries can pair any one of the chain's goodies with an order of Jinglebread cookie butter, which it describes as a "winter wonderland of deliciousness." Local outlets will also be offering the Holiday Delight Dipper: a kit that consists of two classic Jinglebread cookies and two classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, cream cheese or buttercream icing, holiday sprinkles, and Jinglebread cookie cakes, which will also come topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles.
The options are even bigger through nationwide shipping — literally. Those shipping treats directly to their doors can order the Holiday Delight BIGGER Dipper, which will come with one additional Jinglebread and Red Velvet Cookies N Cream cookie each for a total of six baked goods and fixings for decorating. Customers can also "dazzle" things up with a Jinglebread Double Cookie Cake: a layered dessert mashing together Jinglebread cookies, cream cheese frosting, and gum drops. Finally, Insomnia Cookies has also brought back its fan-favorite Deck The Dough DIY Kits for the holidays this year. Consisting of 12 classic gingerbread and snickerdoodle cookies, two cups of buttercream icing, cookie cutters, decorating tools, and toppings, these kits sound perfect for holiday parties or snowy days at home.