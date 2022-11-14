So Delicious Dropped A Limited Edition Dairy-Free Holiday Nog

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you know what that means. It's almost the holidays. And that means it's now nog o'clock somewhere. That may mean getting fancy with a homemade eggnog recipe – but not everyone is able to indulge in that holiday delicacy due to dietary restrictions or food allergies.

But while it used to be that you could only get gloppy nog in stores made of creamed eggs and rich dairy milks, these days, there are all kinds of plant-based nogs out there bringing you creamy nuttiness (without the cream).

Plant-based nogs are also a great option for people with high cholesterol. A half-cup serving of Hood's Golden Eggnog, for example, has 20% of your recommended daily value of cholesterol, as well as 9 grams of fat and 5 grams of saturated fat (a quarter of your daily recommended saturated fat allowance). And who's going to stop at one measly little half-cup?