Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Over-The-Top Theme Restaurant People Most Want To Visit

Most chain restaurants don't tend to have a theme that extends much further than "we serve [insert type of] food here" unless you count the vaguely Australian-ish Outback Steakhouse or that whole "trapped in an episode of 'Happy Days'" thing that Johnny Rockets has going on. There are, however, quite a few indie restaurants that are all about the ambiance, including The Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland, the spy-themed SafeHouse in Milwaukee, and a scattering of restaurants across Europe and Asia with themes ranging from Harry Potter to the TV show "Friends."

The biggest names in themed restaurants, however, are few in number. In fact, we could really only come up with five: Hard Rock Café, Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville, Medieval Times, Planet Hollywood, and Rainforest Café. While the food at these establishments may never be in the running for a Michelin star, the whole over-the-top dining experience is one you won't soon forget. If you could only pick one of these restaurants to visit, though, which one would it be? Mashed conducted one of our (metaphorically) patented exclusive surveys to find out which themed restaurant is the people's pick. Of the 604 people we polled, the majority chose one where you get plenty of entertainment along with your meal.