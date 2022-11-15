Taco Bell's New BOGO Breakfast Deal Will Only Run For 12 Days
Offering breakfast items on its menu is a relatively new addition for popular fast food chain Taco Bell, which expanded its menu to include breakfast in 2014, according to a Taco Bell press release. At that time, Taco Bell had a Waffle Taco, the A.M. Crunchwrap, breakfast burritos, grilled tacos, hash browns, Cinnabon Delights, a flatbread melt, coffee, and orange juice. In 2017, Taco Bell introduced a new breakfast item called the Naked Egg Taco, which has a shell made of a fried egg instead of the typical soft or hard taco shell, per Taco Bell.
Seemingly proud of its breakfast menu, Taco Bell has offered exclusive promotions just for its breakfast items and has even invested in revamping its breakfast menu. In 2020, the Mexican-inspired chain revealed new toasted breakfast burritos (via Taco Bell), and in 2022, with the help of comedian Pete Davidson, Taco Bell apologized for some of its more off-the-wall breakfast creations, such as the Waffle Taco and Naked Egg Taco, by debuting a new, simpler breakfast Crunchwrap, according to Taco Bell. Now, the chain has a sweet deal just for its new breakfast box and here's how you can get it.
Customers can get a free Bell Breakfast Box with a qualifying order
Popular fast food chain Taco Bell will be offering a buy-one, get-one deal on its Bell Breakfast Box from November 18 to November 29, 2022, per Thrillist. The Bell Breakfast Box comes with a medium drink, a hashbrown, two Cinnabon Delights, and a Breakfast Crunchwrap with egg, cheese, a sausage patty, and creamy jalapeño sauce (via Taco Bell). Drink options include a wide variety of offerings such as a regular or Cinnabon Delights iced or hot coffee, orange juice, Dole lemonade strawberry squeeze, sodas, and freezes.
Customers also have the option of swapping the sausage Breakfast Crunchwrap for one with bacon for free or one with steak for an additional dollar, per Taco Bell. The buy-one, get-one Bell Breakfast Box deal will only be available to redeem through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and Postmates, and customers have to have a total order amount of at least $15 in order to take advantage of the offer, according to Thrillist.