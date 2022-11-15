Taco Bell's New BOGO Breakfast Deal Will Only Run For 12 Days

Offering breakfast items on its menu is a relatively new addition for popular fast food chain Taco Bell, which expanded its menu to include breakfast in 2014, according to a Taco Bell press release. At that time, Taco Bell had a Waffle Taco, the A.M. Crunchwrap, breakfast burritos, grilled tacos, hash browns, Cinnabon Delights, a flatbread melt, coffee, and orange juice. In 2017, Taco Bell introduced a new breakfast item called the Naked Egg Taco, which has a shell made of a fried egg instead of the typical soft or hard taco shell, per Taco Bell.

Seemingly proud of its breakfast menu, Taco Bell has offered exclusive promotions just for its breakfast items and has even invested in revamping its breakfast menu. In 2020, the Mexican-inspired chain revealed new toasted breakfast burritos (via Taco Bell), and in 2022, with the help of comedian Pete Davidson, Taco Bell apologized for some of its more off-the-wall breakfast creations, such as the Waffle Taco and Naked Egg Taco, by debuting a new, simpler breakfast Crunchwrap, according to Taco Bell. Now, the chain has a sweet deal just for its new breakfast box and here's how you can get it.