Applebee's Sizzlin' Skillets Have Returned For A Limited Time

A 2020 OnePoll survey found most Americans consider 53 degrees Fahrenheit to be the perfect fall temperature, but, apparently, Mother Nature didn't get that memo. After nearly half of the United States experienced an unusually warm start to November that the Washington Post deemed more akin to September weather, CNN reports that winter is now rearing its ugly head across the Lower 48, and is bringing "snow flurries and an arctic chill" along with it.

The drastic change may be welcomed by those who enjoy living in cozy sweaters and beanies until the spring flowers bloom. However, we would be remiss if we didn't offer our sympathies to the 25% of Americans who deemed the cold to be the worst part of winter in a separate OnePoll survey from 2020. For these people — and many others — keeping warm is the name of the game for the next few months, and if you're someone who prefers to get toasty from the inside out with piping-hot food and drinks, Applebee's latest menu update may be of interest to you.

According to a press release, the casual restaurant chain is heating things up again this winter with the return of Sizzlin' Skillets, which are available at its 1,600-plus U.S. locations now for a limited time. Available for dine-in, delivery, and to-go, Applebee's is offering patrons five different skillet options to choose from: there's the return of the Bourbon Chicken & Shrimp and Bourbon Street Steak options, plus three brand-new flavors.