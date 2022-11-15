Applebee's Sizzlin' Skillets Have Returned For A Limited Time
A 2020 OnePoll survey found most Americans consider 53 degrees Fahrenheit to be the perfect fall temperature, but, apparently, Mother Nature didn't get that memo. After nearly half of the United States experienced an unusually warm start to November that the Washington Post deemed more akin to September weather, CNN reports that winter is now rearing its ugly head across the Lower 48, and is bringing "snow flurries and an arctic chill" along with it.
The drastic change may be welcomed by those who enjoy living in cozy sweaters and beanies until the spring flowers bloom. However, we would be remiss if we didn't offer our sympathies to the 25% of Americans who deemed the cold to be the worst part of winter in a separate OnePoll survey from 2020. For these people — and many others — keeping warm is the name of the game for the next few months, and if you're someone who prefers to get toasty from the inside out with piping-hot food and drinks, Applebee's latest menu update may be of interest to you.
According to a press release, the casual restaurant chain is heating things up again this winter with the return of Sizzlin' Skillets, which are available at its 1,600-plus U.S. locations now for a limited time. Available for dine-in, delivery, and to-go, Applebee's is offering patrons five different skillet options to choose from: there's the return of the Bourbon Chicken & Shrimp and Bourbon Street Steak options, plus three brand-new flavors.
Applebee's welcomes winter with three new Sizzlin' Skillet flavors
Just like how we pull out our warm clothes when colder temperatures roll around, Applebee's is pulling its warm weather grub out of the archives. According to a press release, the bar and grill is once again serving up Sizzlin' Skillets for a limited time and even has three new flavors that customers can pair with its Sleigh Bell Sips holiday cocktails.
Making its debut this year is the Chicken & Shrimp Scampi Skillet, which will consist of grilled chicken and sauteed shrimp in a "garlicky lemon butter sauce" alongside garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. The "craveable" Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillet is also new and features a serving of garlic mashed potatoes topped with a 6 or 8-oz. sirloin steak and drenched in a garlic Parmesan sauce alongside a serving of broccoli. The Sizzlin' Cheddar Bacon & Chicken Skillet is the final option and will consist of cheese and bacon-topped grilled chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, and a Parmesan cream sauce, as well as the usual side of steamed broccoli.
All five sizzling entrees will start at $10.99, which longtime Applebee's fans may notice is a bit pricer than in years past (via Applebee's). However, as one Redditor pointed out, there are some McDonald's locations charging the same for a Quarter Pounder meal. Considering that Delish's Julia Smith once said Applebee's Sizzlin Skillet "feels homemade in a nice way," perhaps those few extra dollars are worth it to keep your tummy happy and warm.