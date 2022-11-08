Applebee's Sleigh Bell Sips Holiday Cocktails Just Dropped

Diners looking for late-night food and drinks at an affordable price can typically count on Applebee's to satisfy their munchie needs. The fast casual chain offers most of its entrees in the $15-and-under price range, with many appetizers going for $8 to $11 (via Fast Food Menu Prices). For those who love scoring a good deal, Applebee's also offers half-priced appetizers for the late night-crowd. In addition to these longstanding traditions are one-off deals. In 2020, Applebee's offered 25-cent boneless chicken wings for dine-in customers, while its newer promotion is a 2-for-$24 meal that comes with one appetizer and two entrees.

And for those in the 21-and-over crowd, Applebee's frequently advertises cocktail promotions. This year, the chain poured refreshing new summer cocktails made with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's signature tequila. Customers were able to score the limited-time margaritas for $5 a pop. Last month, Applebee's brought back its classic Halloween cocktails, serving $6 spooky cocktails in October. With the holidays on the horizon, the chain is now making spirits bright with a deal on festive boozy beverages.