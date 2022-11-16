Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds

Devoted fans and newbies alike are clearly won over by the TJ's candy cane chocolate covered almonds, saying they have "the perfect amount of dark chocolate" under all those layers of white chocolate and candy cane pieces, per @traderjoeslist on Instagram. TJ's enthusiasts took to the comments of the fan account's post and said things like, "I could eat the whole tub in one sitting, they are so good!!" and "I ate the whole container in a night, too friggen good." Those new to the product also approve: "Had these for the first time this year and I was blown away!!! Sooooo good!!!!!" wrote another user.

Some worry that TJ's might sell out of this beloved holiday treat, with one respondent saying, "Oooh i hope they'll still have this when I get a chance and go!!" The reason Trader Joe's runs out of products can be any number of things. One explanation is the truck-to-shelf system, meaning that the stores don't have a huge stockroom in the back, and what you see out on the shelf is basically what's available that week, per CNBC. This helps ensure that produce is fresh, but it can also lead to disappointment for shoppers with a specific list. If you're worried about popular items, like these candy cane chocolate covered almonds, selling out at your Trader Joe's, ask a team member when their shipments come.