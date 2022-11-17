How Gordon Ramsay Totally Changes Behind The Scenes Of Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive

The chance to compete on "Hell's Kitchen" is no doubt as overwhelming as it is exciting. Would you want to put yourself on the line in front of the formidable force that is Gordon Ramsay? Alex Najar told Mashed that he shared those sentiments going in. "Going into it was super nerve-wracking, especially meeting him for the first time ... I was ready to be picked on," he said. But he'd also be the first to admit that first impressions aren't everything, especially when it comes to Ramsay.

"That man is probably one of the greatest people I've ever met in my life," said Najar without an ounce of hesitation. He added that he got the chance to know Ramsay in a way that we don't get to see on the show. He said that after his team "won the first challenge ... we got to go out and eat dinner with him. We had conversations with him that nobody else ... will ever have, and that really changed a lot of perspectives." Najar says he knows those moments "probably will never get aired," but he said he's okay with it, "because it's something that's super sentimental to me now."