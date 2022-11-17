Stuffed Puffs Launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch Marshmallows

Cinnamon Toast Crunch came in at number five on the Kiplinger list of America's top 19 breakfast cereals. Per Snack History, General Mills released the crunchy, sweet, cinnamon-y squares in 1984, and Food Manufacturing reported that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the most popular cereal in the U.S. on Amazon in 2021, just beating Rice Krispies.

People of all ages consider Cinnamon Toast Crunch to be the breakfast of champions, Freeman Online explained. Annually, Cinnamon Toast Crunch generates $344.3 million selling 105 million boxes of cereal, per Kulick's. It's so popular that Cinnamon Toast Crunch products now transcend the breakfast realm with items like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frosting and a similarly-flavored cookie mix.

While there's no limit on the time of day when it's appropriate to consume this fan-fave cereal — it's great for a midnight snack, on-the-go crunching, as well as at breakfast in a bowl with milk — fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch now have the option to enjoy their favorite breakfast staple in a different context because of a newly released collaboration with Stuffed Puffs.