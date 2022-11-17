Doritos Just Dropped Some 'Big Dip Energy'

Chips and dip have long been a marriage that simply makes sense. It also makes sense that Doritos would find a way to capitalize on it. In actuality, not everyone requires a chip when diving into some dip. According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by Study Finds, 63% of consumers regularly eat their favorite dip with just a spoon. When it comes to house parties, 38% believe that serving dip is more important than drinks, different foods, music, desserts, and games. And of course, nobody likes a double-dipper; 46% feel that dip should be scooped onto your plate rather than dipped into when sharing.

The placement of the dip on the plate is a different argument altogether. According to research from OnePoll and Farm Rich, 64% of women prefer dip on the side, while 41% of men like dip poured directly over the food. When ranking dips, salsa is the favorite at 49%, followed by guacamole at 42% and queso at 38%. If you agree with this list today, you could change your mind soon after trying Doritos' new dips (via Instagram).