A Man Found Haribo's Lost $4.8 Million Check And All He Got Was Candy

Most of us are raised to do good and expect nothing in return. Well one German man will likely do so in the future after the sorry way he was repaid for doing a favor to a major corporation.

The company in question is Haribo, which most people know as the manufacturer of Goldbears, perhaps better known to the general population as gummy bears. The brand has been marketing this "original” version of the chewy candy since 1922, according to their site. There are five Goldbear flavors in the original product, including strawberry and pineapple, but there are plenty of spinoff products as well, like sour Goldbears and non-teddy shaped items, like Twin Snakes and Sour Streamers.

Now, the brand is being publicly shamed because some people may think a man's act of kindness was rewarded somewhat cheaply. It all began, as so many stories do, on a regular day, with a regular guy just walking down the street.