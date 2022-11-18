You Could Win Free Denny's For A Year By Buying A $6 Shirt

Imagine paying a $6 fee in exchange for a free meal from your favorite restaurant for an entire week. Or even better, a free meal from your favorite restaurant for an entire month or, perhaps just for the sheer heck of it, you'll get a free meal for an entire year. That sounds like a pretty good deal, right? 6 dollars to eat free for an entire year! If you think this sounds like too fantastic to be true, then you might want to bring that up with Denny's.

Denny's, a restaurant that proudly bills itself as "America's Diner," is well-known for one very specific niche: very cheap but hearty breakfasts. You might be familiar with the "Grand Slam" meal, a veritable breakfast buffet of pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs, that was introduced back in 1977 for the grand total of $1.99 (via KCET). You may also have heard of the Everyday Value Slam meal, a three to four-course breakfast that Brand Eating reports as being made up of "eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and two buttermilk pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy" — all for a starting price of $5.99. While the prices of these value meals today may have changed slightly, they're still relatively cheap choices if you want a hot and quick breakfast.

But Denny's wants you to enjoy an Everyday Value breakfast for free for an entire year. All you have to do is put up 6 bucks for a shirt.