Reddit Just Spotted Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries Being Tested

One Reddit user shared screenshots from the Taco Bell app on the r/LivingMas Reddit thread that shows four new limited-time Taco Bell menu items: the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries with beef or steak and spicy versions of both. Most commenters were excited about the new grilled cheese nacho fries. "This looks like it would be a success!" one user wrote, while another said, " ... I had no idea they were a test item. I'll have to try them tonight." However, a few fans didn't get the hype and thought they were basically just like Taco Bell's regular nacho fries. However, one user clarified by saying, " ... the fries and toppings are wrapped in paper and grilled, like the grilled cheese burrito. It makes the shredded cheese melt and crisp up ..."

According to a press release from Taco Bell, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain began testing the new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries on November 17, 2022 for a brief period while supplies last in the Sacramento, California area. The trial menu item comes with a heaping pile of fries, steak, nacho cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce, and a three-cheese blend of pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella on top, which is then grilled for maximum crispness and meltiness. It costs $3.99 for the steak version and $3.49 for the beef version, and fans of spice can also add jalapeños.