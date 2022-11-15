Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.

Indeed, during this period of record inflation, lower-cost fast food joints like McDonald's and Taco Bell are capitalizing on people's desire to eat more for less money. McDonald's profits are rising due to inflation and recently posted third quarter sales that were up 6.1%, per CNN, no doubt fueled by a series of successful marketing campaigns, like adult Happy Meals and the popular retro Halloween pail Happy Meals. Taco Bell is equally adept at bringing customers in via colorful ploys, and the company's latest effort is definitely one that speaks to their masses of loyal customers. Even if the brand is somewhat tenuously hanging onto its status as a Mexican joint with these non-traditional dishes.