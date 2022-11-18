The Cheetos Duster Now Exists, And It Works Just Like A Nutribullet

KitchenAid, General Electric, Samsung, and Whirlpool — mention any of these names to an average person on the street and you'll most likely be told that these companies are well-known manufacturers of kitchen appliances and equipment. But add "Cheetos" to that list and you'll probably be looked at with confusion. What does Cheetos, a cheese-flavored corn puff snack hawked by a sunglasses-wearing cheetah straight out of the radical 1990s, have to do with kitchen appliances?

Cheetos has never been one to sit idly by on the grocery store shelf, content with its bags of cheese-dusted corn snacks. In 2020, Frito-Lay launched a variety of Cheetos-flavored mac and cheese dinners, with flavors ranging from "Bold and Cheesy" to "Cheesy Jalapeño" (via PR Newswire). Back in 2021, in either the most insane marketing stunt ever pulled by Frito-Lay or a prank, ice cream company Marble Slab promoted an ice cream and milkshake that is infused with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos (via The New York Post). It seems that Cheetos doesn't want to be seen as your average snack food that stains your fingers and everything you touch afterward a bright neon orange, but a delicious and surprising ingredient in everything from dinners to desserts.

Perhaps wanting customers to carry on the totally-radical tradition of cheesy creativity, Cheetos has given consumers the tool needed to turn any dish, such as your upcoming turkey dinner, in a Cheetos-flavored extravaganza.