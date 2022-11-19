Bobby Flay Explains How To Cook Gravy The Day Before Thanksgiving

When it comes to making a mouth-watering Thanksgiving spread, you've got it all figured out — with one worrisome exception. Your homemade gravy has you a wee bit stressed out. After all, so much can go wrong. It could be too watery, too thick, too salty, or completely bland. And, don't even get you started on the possibility of lumps. Ugh.

Take a deep meditative breath and unfurrow those brows. It's going to be alright. Thankfully, the internet and a bevy of talented culinary experts are here to help you show your gravy boat who's boss. Perhaps, the soothing words of Betty Crocker will do the trick. The stalwart brand says that all you need to do is save your drippings and pour some back into the roasting pan to be stirred and cooked with flour and some of the juices and broth from the turkey. And, if you do encounter an army of evil gravy lumps, She Knows recommends whisking with all your might until they're dissolved or using a mesh strainer to remove the stubborn things.

But what if you don't want to wait for turkey juice or even Turkey Day to make gravy? Thankfully, Bobby Flay's a Thanksgiving pro. As he told the "Today" show (via Twitter), "It's probably [his] favorite day of the year." So you can bet the chef has gravy figured out. In fact, according to Flay, you can also prepare your gravy on the day before Thanksgiving, making the big day less frazzling.