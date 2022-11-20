Bobby Flay Advises You To Add Compound Butter To Sweet Potatoes

Facts are facts: Bobby Flay just loves Thanksgiving. This celebrated chef is one of Food Network's biggest stars, and among many of his TV shows, such as "The Next Food Network Star," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "The Flay List," he also found the time to make a TV special in 2015, called "Thanksgiving at Bobby's," (via Food Network).

In the special, Flay and Katie Lee hosted a huge Thanksgiving feast for close friends and colleagues such as Alex Guarnaschelli and Sunny Anderson (via IMDb). Being passionate about Thanksgiving is undoubtedly a welcome trait for any person, and when a knowledgeable and professional chef is the one that's passionate about the holiday, the results can be nothing short of fantastic.

Food & Wine reports that each Thanksgiving, "Flay cooks for 40 to 50 people," so it's no wonder that the chef's head is full of tips and tricks. For Flay, the essential thing is to have warm chicken stock for Thanksgiving, which can, for example, bring sliced turkey meat back to life. But that's not nearly all — he has many more valuable tips and tricks that you can use to make this Thanksgiving the best one yet.