You've Got To Try The Secret Ingredient In The Murray Family Chili Recipe - Exclusive

There are few things more universally American than a good bowl of chili. It's a nationally beloved dish, even within the regional distinctions you'll find from Cincinnati to Oklahoma, Illinois to Texas, along with countless familial variations in between. Chili is simultaneously personal and ubiquitous, and everyone's got a version they swear by.

Of course, Andy Murray and his family are no exception. The chef comes from a very talented family -– you might have heard of his brother, actor Bill Murray –- which includes several great cooks. Specifically, chef Murray says his sister, Peggy, is the other sibling with serious cooking chops in the family. So much so that chef Murray features several of her recipes in his brand new cookbook, "Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites," The book features chef Murray's favorite family recipes from over the years, complete with memorable anecdotes from the entire Murray family. And according to chef Murray, his sister Peggy's chili is "the best chili I've ever had."

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, chef Murray recalled the first time he tasted her life-changing chili. "We had gone up to Martha's Vineyard and we had rented out the Danny Aykroyd summer house for two weeks. We had 24 people there ... It was a cold rainy day, which happens sometimes up in Martha's Vineyard," he said. "My sister Peggy made this chili," chef Murray told Mashed, and it was so good he's never made it another way since. And luckily for all of us, chef Murray shared the secret behind his sister Peggy's famous chili with Mashed, revealing the make-or-break ingredient you have to try with your next batch.