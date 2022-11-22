28% Of People Think This Food Competition Show Has The Most Entertaining Format- Mashed Survey

Before cooking shows and competitions ever aired on TV, a food scientist named Dr. Édouard de Pomiane shared recipes across radio waves in 1923 (per Home Energy Remodeling). In the 1940s, the first national cooking show, "I Love to Eat," made its way to television, and in 1993, Food Network officially launched, drawing in millions of fans. Now, along with TV programs, cooking shows are being uploaded to YouTube and other social media outlets. After proving its ability to excel in several mediums, the basic cooking show evolved into cooking competitions.

According to The Atlantic, the number of cooking competition shows on Food Network increased from two to 16 between 2005 and 2014. "Iron Chef," which was created in 1999 Japan, was among the first of its kind, racking up 372,000 viewers each episode. From there, shows continued to emerge, including "Chopped," "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Beat Bobby Flay," and many more. To keep each show different from the next, they follow different rules and formats. This left us at Mashed curious to see which show structure our readers think rises above the rest.