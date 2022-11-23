The Plant-Based Meat In Fast Food Trend Might Already Be Dead

"Plant-based goodness." "Protein from plants?" "Tastes just like meat — without the meat!"

Chances are you've probably heard these slogans and sayings in one variation or another. For quite a while now, the world of plant-based meats and proteins has been the subject of spirited debate among consumers. Global Citizen goes so far as to proclaim plant-based meats as a "food of the future," while the T.H. Chan School of Public Health argues that plant-based meats aren't as healthy as they are made out to be, with even the Whole Foods CEO making the same claim (via CNET). Whether you are a proponent or opponent of plant-based diets, one can't argue that the fast-food industry hasn't tried its hand at entertaining vegans with their own green-based menu items.

You may recall that McDonald's launched its McPlant, the Golden Arched take on the plant-based burger, back in late 2021. You may also remember hearing something about Burger King offering "Impossible Nuggets," or chicken-free chicken nuggets. Even KFC, which is pretty much built on the very idea of frying chicken, offered its own "Beyond Fried Chicken." Whether it's real meat or plant meat, fast-food companies will find some way to sell it.

But it seems that the plant-based craze may be losing steam, withering away like a soybean plant without any roots. What exactly could cause the sudden end of such a monumental experiment?