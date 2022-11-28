Oreo Just Teased A Wafer-Only Offering And Twitter Wants It

A sinful dessert snack that even vegans can enjoy, Oreos have been enjoyed by the masses for over 100 years (per Insider). Since its inception in 1912, the relished cookies have gone on to claim the title of the world's best-selling cookie. Outdoing the competition by a landslide margin, The Guinness Book of World Records reports that Oreo cookies have sold over 500 billion units since being introduced to the market. The celebrated cookies are so popular that the brand even made an assortment of variations like the beloved "double stuf" and mint Oreos.

Part of what makes Oreos so irresistible is its creamy center filling made up of sugar, palm or canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial flavors (per Yahoo News). Although that iconic Oreo filling is derived from some not-so-healthy ingredients, there's no shame in double stuffing your face with a package of Oreos from time to time — that's living, baby!

However, an Oreo's center filling isn't the convection's only selling point. The crunchy, textured wafer that sandwiches an Oreo's cream center is also part of its timeless appeal. And the Oreo company just teased a wafer-only version on Twitter that fans are already clamoring to try.