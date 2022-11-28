Aldi's Holiday Macarons Are Arriving On Shelves In Time For The Holidays

For many people, cookies are one of the staple desserts of the holiday season. Although you might like to eat the same cookies each year, there are a few small tweaks you can make to add some delicious new twists. Planning to bake a big batch of gingerbread cookies this weekend? Pepper is the one simple spice that will take gingerbread to the next level. Love the soft sugar cookies at grocery stores? Use this TikTok hack to make store-bought soft sugar cookies at home, and add some red and green sprinkles for a little extra fun.

But if you really want to impress a crowd, you can bring macarons to your next cookie swap or holiday gathering. Macarons are notoriously tricky to make, and it's also one of the reasons macarons are typically pretty expensive. But if you have your heart set on macarons this holiday season, you have the option to head over to Aldi. On Instagram, one user shared a photo of macarons from the brand Specially Selected, and these treats come in a variety of seasonal flavors for the winter.