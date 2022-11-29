Restaurant: Impossible Season 21 Will Drop In December

Television programming like "Restaurant: Impossible" is all about escapism, so viewers of the show might be happy to hear that the new season will feature a Hawaiian-themed restaurant, per the Food Network press release, which might invite thoughts of a warm island vacation. Of course, watching Irvine rip restaurant owners a new one isn't always relaxing, but it might be a nice distraction when you know you should be shoveling snow outside. Whether he's criticizing someone's signature dish or scolding waitstaff for their lack of enthusiasm, Irvine certainly knows how to keep things dramatic.

For the newest season, the premiere episode takes place in Ash Fork, Arizona. Irvine also brought his dual wrath and heartfelt assistance to the cities of Kayenta, Arizona; Williamston, Michigan, and Nampa, Idaho, among others. Could Rome, New York, also be on the viewing menu? Back in October, Syracuse.com reported that chef Irvine and his show announced plans to film there at The Balance Chef and wanted volunteers for November 9. A grand reopening was slated for the next day. Irvine has previously revealed that a typical "Restaurant: Impossible" episode can air between six and eight weeks after filming, so it at least sounds possible for that timeline.

In the press release about the new season, Irvine said, "There is so much on the line for these restaurant owners as their businesses are on the brink of collapse." But if anyone can handle it, hopefully, Robert Irvine can.