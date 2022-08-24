Restaurant: Impossible Fans Just Received The Best News

The television show "Restaurant: Impossible" has made a name for itself by tackling some of the trickiest kitchen disasters in some of the tastiest places on the map. The show's host, Robert Irvine, has rescued barbecue joints in Memphis, Tennessee, a place named by the Travel Channel as the "Barbecued Pork Capital of the World." He's changed Latin fusion restaurants in New Mexico, where Latin food is serious business. He's even gone to the South Side of Chicago to save Josephine's Cooking, which ABC News reports helped deliver meals to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Irvine is heading into one of the most influential culinary locales in the United States. He's once again going down to one of the deepest parts of the south, the Bayou State of Louisiana. There he's going to be helping a BBQ diner try to stay competitive with burgers, brisket, and signature sandwiches. In the land of the po' boy, he's certainly taking a big bite out of the challenge apple to test his mettle.

Hopefully, this will be a return to form for "Restaurant: Impossible" which was severely affected by COVID and has had to make numerous alterations to stay afloat.